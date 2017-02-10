Accessibility links

NPR logo

Can The Internet Help You Get The Right Diagnosis?

Listen · 11:49
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/514158225/514386309" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Can The Internet Help You Get The Right Diagnosis?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Can The Internet Help You Get The Right Diagnosis?

Can The Internet Help You Get The Right Diagnosis?

Listen · 11:49
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/514158225/514386309" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Getting Better

About Jennifer Brea's TED Talk

Doctors told Jennifer Brea that her symptoms were psychosomatic, so she filmed herself and turned to the Internet for guidance. She describes how her online community helped her find the right diagnosis.

About Jennifer Brea

Jennifer Brea is a filmmaker and activist. Previously, she was a freelance journalist in China and East and Southern Africa. While she was pursuing her PhD at Harvard, she fell ill and was eventually diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), or Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Her documentary Unrest, which follows her challenges with ME, premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.