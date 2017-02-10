Trump Travel Ban Still On Hold After Appeals Court Decision

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

President Donald Trump says he is going back to court after losing another round in the fight over his travel ban.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

You remember this is the closely-watched case over the president's executive order that suspended the U.S. refugee program and also banned travel to the United States by people from seven mostly-Muslim countries. Yesterday, a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco decided to leave in place a temporary restraining order that blocked the president's ban.

GREENE: And the president blasted that unanimous decision as political.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We have a situation where the security of our country is at stake. And it's a very, very serious situation. So we look forward, as I just said, to seeing them in court.

GREENE: Now, here's the response from Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who brought the legal challenge against the president's order.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BOB FERGUSON: We have seen him in court twice, and we're 2 for 2. And in my view, the future of the Constitution is at stake. We respect that the president has broad authority when it comes to issuing executive orders, but - but - they still have to follow the Constitution. That's the bottom line.

GREENE: Our colleague Joel Rose has been reading the ruling from the court in California and following this case. He joins us on the line. Joel, good morning.

JOEL ROSE, BYLINE: Good morning.

GREENE: So the court just didn't buy the government's argument here, why not?

ROSE: Well, lawyers from the Department of Justice asked the court to overturn the restraining order that was imposed last week by the federal judge in Seattle. Department of Justice says this is an urgent issue of national security. I mean, they've been saying that they - they've been saying - the White House and the DOJ has been saying that they need to review security procedures that are currently in place before allowing refugees and travelers from these seven countries back in.

The Department of Justice argued in briefings and again during oral arguments on Tuesday that the courts lack the authority to review the president's order. But the court really did not seem to be agreeing with that argument. Here, let me read you a quote from the - from their order. Let me read you a quote from their ruling, rather. (Reading) "There is no precedent to support this claimed unreviewability (ph) which runs contrary to the fundamental structure of our constitutional democracy."

GREENE: OK. So unreviewability, that was the real central question in this case. But what is the court's rationale for saying no, this order is definitely reviewable?

ROSE: Well, the plaintiffs in the case argue that it is reviewable. A lawyer for Washington state argues that people, businesses and universities were harmed by this travel ban. For example, professors from the state universities in Washington who were overseas when the order took effect, and they couldn't get back in. And the court seemed largely sympathetic to that argument.

They - the court acknowledged that lawful permanent residents and other visitors who are harmed by the ban were entitled to some legal protections. The plaintiffs are also saying here that the order is unconstitutional because it discriminates against Muslims. The government denies that. The court has seemed pretty sympathetic to those claims, too. But I should emphasize that they weren't really ruling on the merits of this case, which is still only a few days old.

GREENE: So that's an important point here. I mean, you talk about the courts seeming sympathetic, but this really was not about the larger moral issues, the security questions. It was very narrow.

ROSE: So far, yeah. The issue before the court this week was narrow. It was whether or not to overturn that restraining order. And in the end, the decision to leave it in place was unanimous. The court just did not seem convinced by the government's argument that the executive order was needed to protect national security.

The judges asked in oral argument for evidence to back that up. The government said it wasn't prepared to introduce that evidence yet because the case is moving so quickly. And in the end, the court did not seem satisfied. They said, quote, "the government has pointed to no evidence that any alien from any of the countries named in the order has perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States."

GREENE: OK. And of course we have Donald Trump, who has already been tweeting see you in court. And so it appears that this case will go on to further appeals. And we'll have to see where it goes. NPR's Joel Rose, thanks so much. We appreciate it.

ROSE: You're welcome.

