U.S. Army Drone Disappears During A Training Flight Over Arizona

A hiker in Colorado found the drone stuck in a tree about 600 miles away from where it went missing. Nobody knows how the $1.5 million aircraft got there.

(SOUNDBITE OF MARIUS CONSTANT'S "THE TWILIGHT ZONE THEME")

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Enter another dimension, a dimension not of sight and sound but of drones. A U.S. Army drone was on a training flight over southern Arizona and vanished. A hiker later found it stuck in a tree 600 miles away in Colorado. Nobody knows how the $1.5 million aircraft got there. Apparently, the operator on the ground didn't fly it, which raises the possibility that drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, have begun flying themselves. It's MORNING EDITION.

