'Migrant Hire' Connects Refugees To German Tech Industry
With an aging population and skilled labor shortage, German industry leaders view the almost million migrants who have arrived since 2015 as an opportunity. But integrating them quickly into the labor market is a challenge. Syrian refugee Hussein Shaker may have the answer. He's founded Migrant Hire, a website that helps refugees with software development skills obtain jobs in the capital's lively tech scene.