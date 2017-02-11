Music Lists
DJ Betto Arcos Shares His Musical Finds From The Panama Jazz Festival
Courtesy of the artist
When he's not a guest of weekends on All Things Considered, Betto Arcos is traveling the world discovering new music. On this episode, he returns from the Panama Jazz Festival to share songs representing the jazz, folk and calypso influences thriving in Panama's local music scenes. Hear the conversation at the audio link, and listen to his picks below.
Hear The Tracks
01Viene de Panamá
Afrodisíaco
- Song: Viene de Panamá
01The Joker
Violeta Green
- Song: The Joker