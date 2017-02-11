Accessibility links

NPR logo

DJ Betto Arcos Shares His Musical Finds From The Panama Jazz Festival

Listen · 6:53
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/514339038/514732256" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
DJ Betto Arcos Shares His Musical Finds From The Panama Jazz Festival

Music Lists

DJ Betto Arcos Shares His Musical Finds From The Panama Jazz Festival

DJ Betto Arcos Shares His Musical Finds From The Panama Jazz Festival

Listen · 6:53
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/514339038/514732256" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on All Things Considered

NPR Staff

Enlarge this image

The Caribbean-inflected ensemble The Beachers is among Betto Arcos' picks from the Panama Jazz Festival. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

The Caribbean-inflected ensemble The Beachers is among Betto Arcos' picks from the Panama Jazz Festival.

Courtesy of the artist

When he's not a guest of weekends on All Things Considered, Betto Arcos is traveling the world discovering new music. On this episode, he returns from the Panama Jazz Festival to share songs representing the jazz, folk and calypso influences thriving in Panama's local music scenes. Hear the conversation at the audio link, and listen to his picks below.

Hear The Tracks

The Beachers Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

03Mosaico Calypso

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/514339038/514497772" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Mosaico Calypso
    Album
    The Beachers: Historia Musical
    Artist
    The Beachers
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

The Beachers

  • Song: Mosaico Calypso
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Beachers: Historia Musical
Album
The Beachers: Historia Musical
Artist
The Beachers

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Gustavo Salamin Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

13La Peninsula De Azuero

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/514339038/514510449" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    La Peninsula De Azuero
    Album
    Musica De Camara Folclorica Panamena
    Artist
    Gustavo Salamin & Luis Casal
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Gustavo Salamin

  • Song: La Peninsula De Azuero
YouTube

Buy Featured Music

Song
Musica De Camara Folclorica Panamena
Album
Musica De Camara Folclorica Panamena
Artist
Gustavo Salamin & Luis Casal

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Afrodisíaco Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

01Viene de Panamá

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/514339038/514512908" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Afrodisíaco

  • Song: Viene de Panamá
YouTube

Violeta Green Youtube hide caption

toggle caption
Youtube

01The Joker

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/514339038/514513670" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Violeta Green

  • Song: The Joker
YouTube