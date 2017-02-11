Panel Round One

Our panelists answer questions about the week's news... Half Past Interesting.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Hey, we want to remind everyone they can join us most weeks back home at the Chase Bank Auditorium in Chicago, Ill. For tickets and more information, go to wbez.org, or you can find a link at our website, waitwait.npr.org.

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions from the rest of the week's news. Peter, there are watches that can monitor your steps - you know that - and your pulse and many other things. But this week, scientists at MIT announced that they have invented a new watch that can tell you what?

PETER GROSZ: Like, what time it is?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That's a crazy idea. That would never work.

GROSZ: No. No, that doesn't make any sense. Your future?

SAGAL: No.

GROSZ: I'll take a hint.

SAGAL: All right. It says things like - hey, pal, maybe give the stories about your divorce a rest.

GROSZ: It could tell you...

MO ROCCA: Oh.

GROSZ: ...What your...

SAGAL: Being...

GROSZ: Oh, you're being annoying.

SAGAL: It can tell you when you are being...

GROSZ: When you're being - you're just going on too long?

SAGAL: Yeah. If you're going on too long and, thus, you are - I'll give it to you - you are boring.

ROCCA: Boring.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

GROSZ: Oh, you're boring.

ROCCA: But wait...

SAGAL: The watch tells you when you are being boring.

GROSZ: Oh, OK. (Unintelligible).

ROCCA: Wait, but you just gave him the point?

GROSZ: No, I don't deserve that point

SAGAL: Mo, you of all people should not complain about this.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Just saying.

GROSZ: It is very Mo to be like - OK, I said. They...

SAGAL: Don't - hold on, hold on. Wait a minute. Wait a minute. I just forgot something. We have a new judge and scorekeeper...

FAITH SALIE: Oh.

SAGAL: ...With all the powers of our judge and scorekeeper, Glynn Washington.

SALIE: Oh, Glynn.

GLYNN WASHINGTON: I get powers?

SAGAL: You have powers.

WASHINGTON: The point goes to you.

GROSZ: Thank you.

WASHINGTON: Congratulations.

(APPLAUSE)

ROCCA: See this is - excuse me. This is why the judiciary is out of control.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: We cannot allow a judge this kind of power. Tear him down.

WASHINGTON: I am runaway. I've got things to decide.

ROCCA: Ninth Circuit is going to rule against you.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: How does it tell you? Does it buzz you?

SAGAL: It's so sophisticated. The new watch monitors all your vital signs. It listens to the tone of your conversation. It has an algorithm that can sense when you are doing and saying and experiencing things, like your pulse, that indicate that you are being annoying and boring and you should stop.

GROSZ: I have a wife for this.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: She does a really good job.

(SOUNDBITE OF REBIRTH BRASS BAND'S PERFORMANCE OF MILES DAVIS COMPOSITION, "ALL BLUES")

SAGAL: Coming up, the Russians hack our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAITWAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.