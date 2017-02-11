Prediction

Our panelists predict now that he's mastered kitesurfing, what Barack Obama will do next.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

SAGAL: The executive producer of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, that's Michael Danforth. Now, panel, what will President Obama do next? Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: He's going to continue kicking back and relaxing and open a medical marijuana dispensary and head shop called Barry's Bong Bonanza.

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Synchronized shirtless horseback riding with Putin.

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Just announced - he's developing a line of presidential bathrobes for Nordstroms.

GLYNN WASHINGTON: And if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you so much, Glynn Washington.

SAGAL: Thanks also to Peter Grosz, Faith Salie and Mo Rocca. Thanks to everybody at WNYC and RadioLoveFest. Thanks for Bill Kurtis for holding the snow fort back in Chicago. Thanks to our audience here at BAM. You make us feel like we belong.

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening, and if our flight takes off, we'll see you next week.

SAGAL: This is NPR.

