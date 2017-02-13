NBA Sends Memo To Teams About Social Media Conduct

The National Basketball Association says teams are no longer allowed to criticize one another on social media accounts. Two National Hockey League teams went into full mocking mode of the NBA memo.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Apparently the NBA likes calling fouls so much they are extending their officiating beyond the basketball court. The league says teams are no longer allowed to criticize one another on social media accounts. Two NHL hockey teams went into full mocking mode. The Dallas Stars tweeted to the Nashville Predators - let's have a good game, wait, wrong league. Hope we win and you lose. Nashville tweeted back - well, we don't like you, so there. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.