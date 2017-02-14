Accessibility links

NPR logo

Prisoner

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/514164163/514167705" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
First Listen: Ryan Adams, 'Prisoner'
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety

First Listen: Ryan Adams, 'Prisoner'

Prisoner

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/514164163/514167705" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Prisoner
    Album
    Prisoner
    Artist
    Ryan Adams
    Label
    Blue Note
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Enlarge this image

Ryan Adams' new album, Prisoner, comes out February 17. Rachael Wright/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Rachael Wright/Courtesy of the artist

Ryan Adams' new album, Prisoner, comes out February 17.

Rachael Wright/Courtesy of the artist

Musicians face many barriers to long careers, from shifting commercial whims to a cruel industry. One obstacle that doesn't get discussed often enough is the simple aging process: If you get famous for songs you wrote as a 20-year-old, then you often have to either remain in a state of arrested development or find a way to get the public to grow — and grow up — with you.

Ryan Adams, for the most part, has chosen the latter path. Sure, he's taken a handful of expectation-defying left turns — like his occasional forays into metal and hardcore punk, or his album of Taylor Swift covers a couple years back. But for the most part, his records have mirrored his life in profound ways: His early band Whiskeytown ruminated on the confusion of growing up; his prolific flood of early solo releases mirrored the boundless energy of a guy who couldn't turn off his own brain; and his later-period records, like 2011's Ashes & Fire and 2014's Ryan Adams, embodied the calm evenness that accompanied sobriety, marriage and his battles with both tinnitus and Meniere's disease.

Article continues after sponsorship

Now, with Prisoner, Adams' songs tackle another milestone: his 2016 divorce from actress and singer Mandy Moore. And, though it sometimes returns to the calmer feel of his other recent studio albums, Prisoner in many ways feels like a retreat: to self-reflection, to primal emotions, and to a tense, rootsy rock sound that recalls the mid- to late-'80s work of Bruce Springsteen. (Situated back to back on Prisoner, "Haunted House" and "Shiver And Shake" would fit pretty neatly on Tunnel Of Love.)

More than anything, though, Prisoner has a welcome urgency to it: With their raw, vivid imagery of agony and isolation, these songs could only come from this time in his life. He's not much for faking it — which, come to think of it, is itself a good way to carve out a nice, long career.

Ryan Adams: Prisoner Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Ryan Adams, 'Prisoner'

01Do You Still Love Me?

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/514164163/515094351" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Do You Still Love Me?
    Album
    Prisoner
    Artist
    Ryan Adams
    Label
    Blue Note
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Prisoner
Album
Prisoner
Artist
Ryan Adams
Label
Blue Note
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02Prisoner

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/514164163/514168711" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Prisoner
    Album
    Prisoner
    Artist
    Ryan Adams
    Label
    Blue Note
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Prisoner
Album
Prisoner
Artist
Ryan Adams
Label
Blue Note
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03Doomsday

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/514164163/514168844" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Doomsday
    Album
    Prisoner
    Artist
    Ryan Adams
    Label
    Blue Note
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Prisoner
Album
Prisoner
Artist
Ryan Adams
Label
Blue Note
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Haunted House

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/514164163/514169299" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Haunted House
    Album
    Prisoner
    Artist
    Ryan Adams
    Label
    Blue Note
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Prisoner
Album
Prisoner
Artist
Ryan Adams
Label
Blue Note
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05Shiver And Shake

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/514164163/514169395" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Shiver And Shake
    Album
    Prisoner
    Artist
    Ryan Adams
    Label
    Blue Note
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Prisoner
Album
Prisoner
Artist
Ryan Adams
Label
Blue Note
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06To Be Without You

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/514164163/514169510" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    To Be Without You
    Album
    Prisoner
    Artist
    Ryan Adams
    Label
    Blue Note
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Prisoner
Album
Prisoner
Artist
Ryan Adams
Label
Blue Note
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07Anything I Say To You Now

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/514164163/515046974" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Anything I Say To You Now
    Album
    Prisoner
    Artist
    Ryan Adams
    Label
    Blue Note
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Prisoner
Album
Prisoner
Artist
Ryan Adams
Label
Blue Note
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08Breakdown

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/514164163/514169751" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Breakdown
    Album
    Prisoner
    Artist
    Ryan Adams
    Label
    Blue Note
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Prisoner
Album
Prisoner
Artist
Ryan Adams
Label
Blue Note
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09Outbound Train

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/514164163/515046151" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Outbound Train
    Album
    Prisoner
    Artist
    Ryan Adams
    Label
    Blue Note
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Prisoner
Album
Prisoner
Artist
Ryan Adams
Label
Blue Note
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10Broken Anyway

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/514164163/515094591" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Broken Anyway
    Album
    Prisoner
    Artist
    Ryan Adams
    Label
    Blue Note
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Prisoner
Album
Prisoner
Artist
Ryan Adams
Label
Blue Note
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

11Tightrope

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/514164163/514170323" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Tightrope
    Album
    Prisoner
    Artist
    Ryan Adams
    Label
    Blue Note
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Prisoner
Album
Prisoner
Artist
Ryan Adams
Label
Blue Note
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

12We Disappear

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/514164163/514170405" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    We Disappear
    Album
    Prisoner
    Artist
    Ryan Adams
    Label
    Blue Note
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Prisoner
Album
Prisoner
Artist
Ryan Adams
Label
Blue Note
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Purchase Featured Music

Buy Featured Music

Album
Prisoner
Artist
Ryan Adams
Label
Blue Note
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety