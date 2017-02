Trump's Presidency Takes Toll On His Daughter's Brand

Trump-branded products may continue to see lower sales as growing consumer boycotts prompt U.S. retailers to back away from the items. The Wall Street Journal reports sales of Ivanka Trump's fashion line tumbled at Nordstrom, according to internal documents. Now Nordstrom has dropped the products. Ethics experts worry that plunging U.S. retail sales may feed Trump's need to expand overseas, creating new conflicts of interest.