Accessibility links

NPR logo WATCH: Trump, Netanyahu Hold Joint Press Conference At White House

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

WATCH: Trump, Netanyahu Hold Joint Press Conference At White House

NPR Staff

PBS NewsHour via YouTube

President Trump is hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday. The two held a joint press conference amid differing messages emanating from the Trump administration about its stance on the two-state solution for in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. NPR journalists with expertise in politics, national security and the Middle East will be annotating a transcript of their remarks as it becomes available.

NPRPolitics

There's More To It