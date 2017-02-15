Accessibility links

Don't Think Your Bias Can Boss You Around? David Byrne Says Think Again

Fine Art

Heard on Morning Edition

Rachael Myrow

FromKQED Public Media

A virtual reality installation allows visitors to experience a doll's perspective as she's poked and prodded by a lab assistant.

Susana Bates for Drew Altizer Photography/Courtesy of the artist and Pace Gallery

A virtual reality installation allows visitors to experience a doll's perspective as she's poked and prodded by a lab assistant.

Susana Bates for Drew Altizer Photography/Courtesy of the artist and Pace Gallery

The musician and multimedia artist has co-created an immersive experience designed to make people aware of their implicit biases. It's called "The Institute Presents: Neurosociety."

Read the full story at KQED.