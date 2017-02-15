Don't Think Your Bias Can Boss You Around? David Byrne Says Think Again

Susana Bates for Drew Altizer Photography/Courtesy of the artist and Pace Gallery
toggle caption
A virtual reality installation allows visitors to experience a doll's perspective as she's poked and prodded by a lab assistant. Read the full story at KQED.
Susana Bates for Drew Altizer Photography/Courtesy of the artist and Pace Gallery
hide caption
A virtual reality installation allows visitors to experience a doll's perspective as she's poked and prodded by a lab assistant. Read the full story at KQED.
Susana Bates for Drew Altizer Photography/Courtesy of the artist and Pace Gallery
The musician and multimedia artist has co-created an immersive experience designed to make people aware of their implicit biases. It's called "The Institute Presents: Neurosociety."
Read the full story at KQED.