DACA Recipient Detained By U.S. Immigration Authorities

NPR's Kelly McEvers talks with Mark Rosenbaum of the pro-bono law firm Public Counsel about the detention of a 23-year-old immigrant living in Washington state, who is registered with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Immigration and Customs Enforcement described Daniel Ramirez Medina as a gang member and a risk to public safety. His attorneys say he has denied being part of a gang, and that he was pressured by ICE to admit affiliation.