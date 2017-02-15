Unsafe Driving Leads To Jump In Highway Deaths, Study Finds

Preliminary figures show a troubling trend continues, as the number of people killed on the nation's highways rise for the second consecutive year. All this while vehicles are getting safer. A new study shows that a high percentage of drivers engage in risky behavior behind the wheel, such as texting and speeding, and that young millennials, aged 19 to 24, are the worst behaved drivers.