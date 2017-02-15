Accessibility links

NPR logo Unsafe Driving Leads To Jump In Highway Deaths, Study Finds

U.S.

Unsafe Driving Leads To Jump In Highway Deaths, Study Finds

Unsafe Driving Leads To Jump In Highway Deaths, Study Finds

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

Preliminary figures show a troubling trend continues, as the number of people killed on the nation's highways rise for the second consecutive year. All this while vehicles are getting safer. A new study shows that a high percentage of drivers engage in risky behavior behind the wheel, such as texting and speeding, and that young millennials, aged 19 to 24, are the worst behaved drivers.