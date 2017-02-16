Accessibility links

NPR logo

The Tourist

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515000353/515217627" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
First Listen: Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, 'The Tourist'
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety

First Listen: Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, 'The Tourist'

The Tourist

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515000353/515217627" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    The Tourist
    Album
    The Tourist
    Artist
    Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
    Label
    CYHSY, Inc
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Enlarge this image

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah's new album, The Tourist, comes out February 24. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah's new album, The Tourist, comes out February 24.

Courtesy of the artist

It's been a dozen years since Alec Ounsworth became an Internet sensation, as his band Clap Your Hands Say Yeah bypassed the label system to become internationally known through support from music blogs. But as that support waned with subsequent releases, and as the power of Internet buzz grew more diffuse, Ounsworth found a way to endure. Now on its fifth full-length album — plus side projects for various band members and a 2009 solo record for Ounsworth himself — Clap Your Hands Say Yeah returns with The Tourist, which shimmers, seethes and twitches in appealing new ways.

Still, The Tourist picks up where 2014's Only Run left off: by deepening and expanding the Talking Heads-esque template of CYHSY's early work. No matter how distressed and disconcerted Ounsworth appears across these 10 songs, his voice is swaddled in approachable sounds — synths, effects, harmonicas, acoustic guitars — that shine welcome light on his darkest mumbled ruminations.

Ounsworth has suggested that The Tourist is the product of a low point in his life, and some of the imagery — even in the upbeat "Fireproof," he laments "what a drag it is to win" — bears that out. But as often as it looks inward, The Tourist is no collection of woebegone dirges: Ounsworth, who used to so frequently draw comparisons to David Byrne, now sings with the wry, wordplay-intensive twistiness of The New Pornographers' Dan Bejar. Like its mastermind, The Tourist can get intense, even dark. But it also captures a sense of creative mischief — the sort of live-wire creativity that keeps music careers going longer than early skeptics could have imagined.

Article continues after sponsorship

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah: The Tourist Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

First Listen: Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, 'The Tourist'

01The Pilot

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515000353/515220142" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    The Pilot
    Album
    The Tourist
    Artist
    Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
    Label
    CYHSY, Inc
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Tourist
Album
The Tourist
Artist
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Label
CYHSY, Inc
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02A Chance to Cure

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515000353/515220443" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    A Chance to Cure
    Album
    The Tourist
    Artist
    Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
    Label
    CYHSY, Inc
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Tourist
Album
The Tourist
Artist
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Label
CYHSY, Inc
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03Down (Is Where I Want To Be)

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515000353/515220492" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Down (Is Where I Want To Be)
    Album
    The Tourist
    Artist
    Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
    Label
    CYHSY, Inc
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Tourist
Album
The Tourist
Artist
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Label
CYHSY, Inc
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Unfolding Above Celibate Moon (Lost Angeles Nursery Rhyme)

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515000353/515220614" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Unfolding Above Celibate Moon (Lost Angeles Nursery Rhyme)
    Album
    The Tourist
    Artist
    Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
    Label
    CYHSY, Inc
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Tourist
Album
The Tourist
Artist
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Label
CYHSY, Inc
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05Better Off

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515000353/515220878" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Better Off
    Album
    The Tourist
    Artist
    Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
    Label
    CYHSY, Inc
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Tourist
Album
The Tourist
Artist
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Label
CYHSY, Inc
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Fireproof

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515000353/515220981" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Fireproof
    Album
    The Tourist
    Artist
    Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
    Label
    CYHSY, Inc
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Tourist
Album
The Tourist
Artist
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Label
CYHSY, Inc
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07The Vanity of Trying

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515000353/515221188" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    The Vanity of Trying
    Album
    The Tourist
    Artist
    Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
    Label
    CYHSY, Inc
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Tourist
Album
The Tourist
Artist
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Label
CYHSY, Inc
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08Loose Ends

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515000353/515221315" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Loose Ends
    Album
    The Tourist
    Artist
    Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
    Label
    CYHSY, Inc
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Tourist
Album
The Tourist
Artist
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Label
CYHSY, Inc
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09Ambulance Chaser

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515000353/515221504" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Ambulance Chaser
    Album
    The Tourist
    Artist
    Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
    Label
    CYHSY, Inc
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Tourist
Album
The Tourist
Artist
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Label
CYHSY, Inc
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10Visiting Hours

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515000353/515221690" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Visiting Hours
    Album
    The Tourist
    Artist
    Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
    Label
    CYHSY, Inc
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
The Tourist
Album
The Tourist
Artist
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Label
CYHSY, Inc
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Purchase Featured Music

Buy Featured Music

Album
The Tourist
Artist
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Label
CYHSY, Inc
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety