Transparent Water

First Listen: Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita, 'Transparent Water'
First Listen: Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita, 'Transparent Water'

Stream The Jazz Pianist's Upcoming Album In Its Entirety

Transparent Water

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Transparent Water
    Album
    Transparent Water
    Artist
    Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita
    Label
    Ota Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita's new album, Transparent Water, comes out February 24.

Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita's new album, Transparent Water, comes out February 24.

Alicia Carrera/Courtesy of the artist

Omar Sosa seemingly can do no wrong.

Every album the jazz pianist releases is, if not exactly better than the last, arguably more profound. His exploration of Afro-Cuban music in all of its forms ends up sounding like an intense Yoruban meditation on life cycles and existence. His piano is not a musical instrument but a conduit to spiritual awareness. Live and on record, I'm often transported and seduced by his music, which reaches for the sublime and eternal. (Can you tell I'm a fan?)

And just when I thought "No, way, he can't keep raising the bar with every release!" along comes Transparent Water, a record co-credited to Senegalese kora master Seckou Keita.

The music instantaneously transports listeners from the very first notes. But in addition to journeys within, there are real world travels across the globe on this album. The cast includes: Galician bagpiper Cristina Pato; Silk Road member and Chinese sheng master Wu Tong; and Mieko Miyazaki on the Japanese koto. What could have been a multi-culti mess is instead a powerfully elegant statement of joy over shared musical discovery.

I'll leave you with this: While living with this album for some time before I tried to put words to my fascination, I often imagined Omar Sosa lifted up to the Yoruban spirits in the form of a swarm of butterflies. Such is the beauty of his musical spirit.

Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita: Transparent Water Courtesy of the artist hide caption

First Listen: Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita, 'Transparent Water'

01Dary

02In The Forest

03Black Dream

04Mining-Nah

05Tama-Tama

06Another Prayer

07Fatiliku

08Oni Yalorde

09Peace Keeping

10Moro Yeye

11Recaredo 1993

12Zululand

13Thiossane

