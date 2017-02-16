Accessibility links

NPR logo

Querido Mundo

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515253413/515264520" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
First Listen: Ani Cordero, 'Querido Mundo'
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety

First Listen: Ani Cordero, 'Querido Mundo'

Stream The Latin Rock Veteran's Upcoming Album In Its Entirety

Querido Mundo

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515253413/515264520" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Querido Mundo
    Album
    Querido Mundo
    Artist
    Ani Cordero
    Label
    Ani Cordero
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Enlarge this image

Ani Cordero's new album, Querido Mundo, comes out February 24. Bek Andersen/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Bek Andersen/Courtesy of the artist

Ani Cordero's new album, Querido Mundo, comes out February 24.

Bek Andersen/Courtesy of the artist

Ani Cordero has grown so much over her short career in front of the microphone. I can hear it in her latest album, Queirdo Mundo. Since her days as a founding member of the alternative Latin rock band Pistolera, Cordero has immersed herself in as many styles, genres and cultures as she could, all in the name of becoming a complete musician. She possesses a deeper understanding of how music is put together and a refined passion in even the subtlest phrasing.

Queirdo Mundo is also a major step in how she views the world through song. She's at a place now where her songwriting is essentially storytelling set to music. Profound ruminations on love and the state of the world are backed by a collection of pan Latin styles and genres. For example, "Piensas en Mi" is as delicate as it is powerful with its poetic lyrics wrapped around music that is reminiscent of several Latino folk styles.

But make no mistake about it: This album is a direct musical statement about the state of affairs in the world, adding Cordero to the multitudes of socially conscious performers rising up these days. She joins a club that shows that the word is often mightier than the sword in getting people to think about the world, and maybe even change their behavior.

Article continues after sponsorship

The album's title, Querido Mundo, roughly translates to 'world that is loved.' By writing and singing about the kinds of things that challenge our moral compass, Ani Cordero also brings to light a spirit that inspires a fight against those challenges, to help us all make it a better 'world that is loved.'

Ani Cordero: Querido Mundo Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Ani Cordero, 'Querido Mundo'

01Corrupción

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515253413/515267111" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Corrupción
    Album
    Querido Mundo
    Artist
    Ani Cordero
    Label
    Ani Cordero
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Querido Mundo
Album
Querido Mundo
Artist
Ani Cordero
Label
Ani Cordero
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02Alma Vieja

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515253413/515267149" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Alma Vieja
    Album
    Querido Mundo
    Artist
    Ani Cordero
    Label
    Ani Cordero
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Querido Mundo
Album
Querido Mundo
Artist
Ani Cordero
Label
Ani Cordero
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03Me Tumba

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515253413/515267207" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Me Tumba
    Album
    Querido Mundo
    Artist
    Ani Cordero
    Label
    Ani Cordero
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Querido Mundo
Album
Querido Mundo
Artist
Ani Cordero
Label
Ani Cordero
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Voy Caminando

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515253413/515267285" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Voy Caminando
    Album
    Querido Mundo
    Artist
    Ani Cordero
    Label
    Ani Cordero
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Querido Mundo
Album
Querido Mundo
Artist
Ani Cordero
Label
Ani Cordero
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05Sácalo

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515253413/515267345" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Sácalo
    Album
    Querido Mundo
    Artist
    Ani Cordero
    Label
    Ani Cordero
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Querido Mundo
Album
Querido Mundo
Artist
Ani Cordero
Label
Ani Cordero
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Piensas en Mí

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515253413/515267412" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Piensas en Mí
    Album
    Querido Mundo
    Artist
    Ani Cordero
    Label
    Ani Cordero
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Querido Mundo
Album
Querido Mundo
Artist
Ani Cordero
Label
Ani Cordero
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07El Pueblo Está Harto

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515253413/515267556" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    El Pueblo Está Harto
    Album
    Querido Mundo
    Artist
    Ani Cordero
    Label
    Ani Cordero
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Querido Mundo
Album
Querido Mundo
Artist
Ani Cordero
Label
Ani Cordero
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08Culebra

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515253413/515267647" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Culebra
    Album
    Querido Mundo
    Artist
    Ani Cordero
    Label
    Ani Cordero
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Querido Mundo
Album
Querido Mundo
Artist
Ani Cordero
Label
Ani Cordero
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09Dominas Mis Sueños

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515253413/515267804" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Dominas Mis Sueños
    Album
    Querido Mundo
    Artist
    Ani Cordero
    Label
    Ani Cordero
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Querido Mundo
Album
Querido Mundo
Artist
Ani Cordero
Label
Ani Cordero
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10Luto por Nuestro Amor

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515253413/515267836" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Luto por Nuestro Amor
    Album
    Querido Mundo
    Artist
    Ani Cordero
    Label
    Ani Cordero
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Querido Mundo
Album
Querido Mundo
Artist
Ani Cordero
Label
Ani Cordero
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

11Vida Atrevida

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/515253413/515267851" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Vida Atrevida
    Album
    Querido Mundo
    Artist
    Ani Cordero
    Label
    Ani Cordero
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Querido Mundo
Album
Querido Mundo
Artist
Ani Cordero
Label
Ani Cordero
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Purchase Featured Music

Buy Featured Music

Album
Querido Mundo
Artist
Ani Cordero
Label
Ani Cordero
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety