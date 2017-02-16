North Carolina Politician Wants To Have The Official Nonexistent Chicken Festival

State lawmaker Elmer Floyd wants to make the Fayetteville Fried Chicken Festival North Carolina's official chicken festival. But Fayetteville doesn't have a chicken festival.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A state lawmaker wants to put Fayetteville, N.C, on the map. Elmer Floyd filed a bill that would name the Fayetteville fried chicken festival the official state fried chicken festival. That would give Fayetteville a leg up...

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Oh, good, yeah.

INSKEEP: A leg up against the chicken festivals of other cities. If the legislation passes, Fayetteville needs just one more thing. It will need to start a chicken festival as it currently doesn't exist. It's MORNING EDITION.

