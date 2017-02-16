Accessibility links

NPR logo Trump Press Conference On Labor Secretary And Russia, Annotated

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

Trump Press Conference On Labor Secretary And Russia, Annotated

Enlarge this image

President Trump speaks during a news conference announcing Alexander Acosta as the new labor secretary nominee in the East Room at the White House on Thursday in Washington, D.C. Mark Wilson/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump speaks during a news conference announcing Alexander Acosta as the new labor secretary nominee in the East Room at the White House on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump began his press conference Thursday afternoon announcing his new nominee for labor secretary, R. Alexander Acosta. He went on to answer questions and discussed a range of topics, including the recent resignation of Michael Flynn as national security adviser and U.S. relations with Russia. He also said there would be a new executive action coming next week related to his embattled travel ban.

Journalists across NPR have annotated his remarks.

NPRPolitics

There's More To It