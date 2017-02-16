Trump Press Conference On Labor Secretary And Russia, Annotated

President Trump began his press conference Thursday afternoon announcing his new nominee for labor secretary, R. Alexander Acosta. He went on to answer questions and discussed a range of topics, including the recent resignation of Michael Flynn as national security adviser and U.S. relations with Russia. He also said there would be a new executive action coming next week related to his embattled travel ban.

Journalists across NPR have annotated his remarks.