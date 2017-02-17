A Journey Of 30 Years Began With A Single Fortune Cookie

Donald Lau wrote fortunes in fortune cookies for 30 years, but now he's quitting because he can't conjure up new bits of wisdom. Now he's training a successor. But when one door closes another opens.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Every writer has faced the horrors of writer's block. But Donald Lau can't take it anymore, so he is quitting his job as a fortune cookie writer. Lau has been crafting fortunes for Wonton Foods for the past 30 years. He got the job by default because when he joined the New York-based company, he spoke the best English. Now he's training his successor because he just can't conjure up new bits of wisdom. But when one door closes, another will surely open. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.