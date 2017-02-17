The Thimble Will No Longer Pass Go In Monopoly

Monopoly, the board game, is getting a revamp. Makers of the game are holding a contest and letting voters choose the next generation of game pieces. And voters have rejected the thimble.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Monopoly, the board game, is getting a revamp. Makers of the game want to pick the next generation of game pieces, you know, the car, the battleship, the top hat.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Keep it upside down for luck.

INSKEEP: OK. Hasbro is holding a worldwide contest allowing people to vote on the tokens, and the people have spoken. The thimble will no longer pass go. A youngest sibling on our staff is happy never to be stuck again with what's arguably the lamest token. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.