Trump Administration Officials Reassure Europeans On NATO And Russia
Vice President Mike Pence and Defense Secretary James Mattis have offered words of reassurance to European officials worried about NATO and Russia due to contradicting statements from the president over the last few months. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Jacob Parakilas of Chatham House, a think tank in London, about how Europeans are reacting.