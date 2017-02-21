Texas Lawmaker Riled Over Emoji Chilean Flag Mixup

The Texas flag looks a lot like the flag of Chile, which is tripping up Texans who use emojis. A state representative wants to pass a resolution saying the Chilean flag is not a stand-in when texting.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The Texas flag is a big deal to people there. It's where we get the name the Lone Star State, after all. But it also looks an awful lot like the flag of Chile, which is tripping up Texans who use emojis. There's one of those little animated pictures for country flags but not for states. State Representative Tom Oliverson wants to pass a resolution saying the Chilean flag is, quote, "nice but not a stand-in when texting or tweeting." In other words, don't mess with Texas. It's MORNING EDITION.

