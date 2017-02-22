In Police Report, Tom Brady Says Missing Jersey Is Worth $500,000

The quarterback for the New England Patriots says someone stole his jersey after the team's Super Bowl win. Investigators in Houston are working to determine who was in the locker room at the time.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Tom Brady is pretty sure he knows what he's worth and also what his jersey is worth. A complaint filed with the Houston Police Department says someone stole his jersey. It happened after Brady's New England Patriots won the Super Bowl in Houston, coming from 25 points down. Investigators are working to determine who was in the locker room for the grand, grand theft. Brady lists the value of his jersey at half a million dollars. It's MORNING EDITION.

