Watch Live: Vice President Pence Addresses CPAC

TIME via YouTube

Vice President Pence is addressing attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

The former Indiana governor and congressman has spoken at the annual confab in the past, but now he's speaking to the group as part of an unlikely team that has put Republicans back in joint control of the White House and Congress for the first time in a decade.

Pence's brand of conservatism is more traditionally suited for CPAC than President Trump's. As NPR's Don Gonyea noted, the former reality TV star and real estate mogul "has not always been warmly welcomed in this particular room."

Trump will speak to the gathering on Friday morning.