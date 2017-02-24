Michael Stevens: How Do You Find Smart Answers to Quirky Questions?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Spirit Of Inquiry.

When Michael Stevens is confronted with a quirky question, he responsibly searches for the answer and posts it to YouTube — inviting millions of people to follow his journey of discovery.

Michael Stevens is an educator based in London. He is the creator and host of the YouTube channel Vsauce, where he seeks to answer seemingly absurd questions like "Why do we call it our bottom if it's in the middle of our body?" or "How much does a shadow weigh?"