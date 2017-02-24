Accessibility links

Michael Stevens: How Do You Find Smart Answers to Quirky Questions?

Listen · 7:20
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/516704705/516876249" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED STAFF

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Spirit Of Inquiry.

About Michael Steven's TED Talk

When Michael Stevens is confronted with a quirky question, he responsibly searches for the answer and posts it to YouTube — inviting millions of people to follow his journey of discovery.

About Michael Stevens

Michael Stevens is an educator based in London. He is the creator and host of the YouTube channel Vsauce, where he seeks to answer seemingly absurd questions like "Why do we call it our bottom if it's in the middle of our body?" or "How much does a shadow weigh?"

