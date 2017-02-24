Accessibility links

Naomi Oreskes: Why Should We Believe In Science?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Spirit Of Inquiry.

About Naomi Oreskes' TED Talk

In school, we're taught we should trust science because the scientific method leads to measurable results and hard facts. But Naomi Oreskes says the process of inquiry doesn't end there.

About Naomi Oreskes

Naomi Oreskes is a professor at Harvard University. Her work focuses on the history of science and climate change.

In 2004, Oreskes published an essay "The Scientific Consensus on Climate Change," which gained national attention and was cited by Al Gore. She is the co-author of the books Merchants of Doubt, The Collapse of Western Civilization, and Science and Technology in the Global Cold War.

Editorial Note: Naomi Oreskes is the sister of Michael Oreskes, NPR's Senior Vice President of News.

