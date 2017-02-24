Accessibility links

Liz Coleman: How Do We Teach College Students To Ask Big Questions?

Listen · 7:02
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/516726045/516876753" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED STAFF

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Spirit Of Inquiry.

About Liz Coleman's TED Talk

Former Bennington College President Liz Coleman believes higher education is overly-specialized & complacent. She says we need to encourage students to ask bigger questions & take more risks.

About Liz Coleman

Liz Coleman was president of Bennington College from 1987 to 2013. During her time there, she ended the tenure system and dismantled academic silos. Coleman believes that education should emphasize cross-disciplinary, hands-on learning.

