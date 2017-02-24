WATCH LIVE: President Trump Addresses CPAC

The White House via YouTube

President Trump is addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday morning, the annual preeminent conservative gathering with which he's had a sometimes fraught relationship over the years.

But now Trump enters as the newfound leader of the movement who put Republicans back in charge of both the White House and Congress for the first time in a decade. He hasn't always seen eye to eye with conservatives here, and last year even skipped out on the gathering at the last minute during the height of the 2016 GOP primary.

He wasn't most attendees' first choice at the time, but his mix of populism with some tenets of conservative orthodoxy has been on full display this week at the conference, held just outside the nation's capital at the Gaylord National Harbor in Maryland.

When Trump first addressed the group in 2011, flirting with a 2012 presidential bid, he sounded many of the same populist tones that would propel him to the Oval Office, as NPR's Don Gonyea has noted.

Several top White House advisers have spoken over the past two days, including chief of staff Reince Priebus, chief strategist Steve Bannon and counselor Kellyanne Conway. Vice President Pence addressed the group Thursday night, making a forceful argument for many of the administration's top priorities, especially repealing and replacing Obamacare.

Now it's the new president's turn to woo the crowd himself.

Trump is expected to sell many of his policies, but he's sure to take aim at one of his favorite punching bags — the media — and could also weigh in on tweets Friday morning alleging that the FBI was leaking classified information.