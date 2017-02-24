Week In Politics: Trump's Speech At CPAC, Race For DNC Chair

Accessibility links

Opinion

Commentary heard on All Things Considered

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with our regular political commentators, E.J. Dionne of The Washington Post and Brookings Institution, and David Brooks of The New York Times. They discuss the Conservative Political Action Conference, former House Speaker John Boehner's statements about Obamacare and the upcoming vote for Democratic National Committee chair.