Opinion
Week In Politics: Trump's Speech At CPAC, Race For DNC Chair
Week In Politics: Trump's Speech At CPAC, Race For DNC Chair
Audio will be available later today.
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with our regular political commentators, E.J. Dionne of The Washington Post and Brookings Institution, and David Brooks of The New York Times. They discuss the Conservative Political Action Conference, former House Speaker John Boehner's statements about Obamacare and the upcoming vote for Democratic National Committee chair.