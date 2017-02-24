Trump Adviser Sebastian Gorka Threatens Legal Action Over Tweets

He's a cheerleader for President Trump's travel restrictions. He's a self-described expert on Islamist movements who does not speak Arabic. He's declared that alpha males are back. And his calling card now reads, Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the president. The British-born, Hungarian-educated White House newcomer seems to have his new boss' ear and the ire of some security experts.