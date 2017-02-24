Accessibility links

NPR logo Manufacturing CEOs Face Challenges Training Workers In High-Tech Jobs

Business

Manufacturing CEOs Face Challenges Training Workers In High-Tech Jobs

Manufacturing CEOs Face Challenges Training Workers In High-Tech Jobs

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

At a meeting with President Trump Thursday, manufacturing CEOs talked about the challenge of finding workers qualified to do the high-tech jobs that are available. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Mark Muro, senior fellow with the Brookings Institution's Metropolitan Policy Program, about what's wrong with existing training programs for manufacturing jobs.