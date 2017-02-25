Not My Job: Chance The Rapper Gets Quizzed On Saran The Wrapper

Chicago hip-hop superstar Chance the Rapper got his name because nobody believed a guy named Chancelor Bennett could rap. Originally broadcast Aug 1, 2015.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Last summer, we did our show outdoors at Chicago's Millennium Park in front up to 20,000 people.

BILL KURTIS: But they weren't there for us. They were there for our guest, Chance the Rapper.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

SAGAL: And now the game where we ask very cool people about very lame things.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Oh, you're going to work out great, I can tell.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Chance the Rapper got his name because nobody would believe a guy named Chancelor Bennett could rap. As far as we see it, he's the king of Chicago hip-hop. Who cares about that Kanye guy? And we are delighted to have him with us today. Chance the Rapper, welcome to WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Hey, Chicago.

(APPLAUSE)

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Great to be here.

SAGAL: Yeah, great to have you.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Thank you.

SAGAL: So you're a Chicago guy. You grew up in the South Side.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Yes, sir - West 79th.

SAGAL: And not - and you haven't been growing up for very long. You're only about - what, you're 23?

CHANCE THE RAPPER: I'm 22. I'll be 23 next year.

SAGAL: You're 22?

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Yeah, yeah, yeah, I'm a young guy.

SAGAL: You are. And this is the story we heard, which is that you've been performing since you were a kid, right?

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Yeah, I started out doing talent shows and open-mic programs and youth programs around the city. And yeah, I've been doing it for a while now.

SAGAL: We heard you - at one point, you did a fine Michael Jackson impersonation.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Wow, that's crazy. That's deep. Yeah, I did do that at my kindergarten graduation. I...

(LAUGHTER)

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Yeah. So less than 20 years ago, but yeah, pretty recently.

SAGAL: So - but the thing - the story we heard is that is that you have an origin story like a superhero. It's that you were thrown out of school for a little while when you were in high school.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Yeah.

SAGAL: And you took some time. And you - what did you do?

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Yeah. So when I was a senior in high school, I got suspended for having marijuana around the school. It wasn't even really in the school. I just - yeah.

(APPLAUSE)

CHANCE THE RAPPER: So I got in trouble for this (laughter) - for having marijuana, and I was suspended from school. So on that 10-day break, I started recording a project called "10 Day," which was my debut project and put a lot of people onto what I was doing.

SAGAL: Yeah. And my understanding is you put that on the internet - you worked on it for a while, put it on the internet when it was ready and it kind of took off.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Yeah.

SAGAL: You started making your name very quickly.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: It did a lot for me, yeah.

SAGAL: So you're touring in hip-hop shows. You've put out some albums that have done tremendously well. You're headlining festivals. What would you say now, if he or she were here, to the principal of the high school who suspended you?

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Well, there's a strong chance that they're here 'cause this is an NPR show.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: If they're not here, they're listening.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: No, I'd probably say thank you, shouts out to them for all the inspiration.

SAGAL: (Laughter) For throwing you out of school.

FAITH SALIE: Hey...

SAGAL: So - go ahead.

SALIE: Chance, how do you actually compose a rap? Are you so talented that rhymes just come to you? Or - I would have to sit down with a rhyming dictionary and work for days. But how does it come to you?

CHANCE THE RAPPER: That's a great question. I think there's a lot of premeditation, if you will, to making a rap. You know, you got to sit down, focus on your breathing, you know, you want to do a good workout, push-ups, maybe sit-ups, play cards, think about your taxes, think about all the people that you've met, you know, in this life and possibly a past life, if you believe in that. And then, you know, you take off your socks and shoes, put a pencil between your toes and you start writing. And you've got a masterpiece.

MO ROCCA: Oh, my God.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: You asked.

(APPLAUSE)

ROCCA: I should write that down.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: It's a lot of steps, so you should definitely write that down.

SAGAL: You understand that whatever you say about this, everybody here will believe you.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Yeah. They should.

SAGAL: They'll be going home and be like - wow, I heard the most amazing thing about this hip-hop music. They write it with their feet. Did you know that?

CHANCE THE RAPPER: (Laughter) Yeah.

ROCCA: Would you please give it to me straight? I'm 46. Is it too late for me to become a rapper?

(LAUGHTER)

CHANCE THE RAPPER: No, I don't think so. Some people might say it's too soon for you to become a rapper, you know what I'm saying? (Unintelligible).

(LAUGHTER)

CHANCE THE RAPPER: It's a certain experience.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Now I - I know there's, like - there's different schools of rap - there's gangster rap; there's West Coast rap. I know that one of your big hits is a song about your grandmother, "Sunday Candy."

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Yeah.

SAGAL: Right now, you're wearing a cardigan.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: I am.

SAGAL: So I'm thinking, are you, like, nice-boy rap? Like he's such an...

CHANCE THE RAPPER: I'll take that. I'll wear that for sure. I definitely would take nice-boy rap. I write - I like to write about whatever is closest to my heart at the time. And yeah, I mean, I'll take nice-boy rap for sure 'cause I think, like, that's what women are into, is nice-boy rap.

(APPLAUSE)

ROCCA: Oh, my God.

SAGAL: You have figured this out.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: One of the coolest things that I have read about you is that you grew up idolizing Kanye - right? And you've performed with him, right? You did, like, a couple shows? Did he live up to your expectation?

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Yeah, definitely. Kanye West is, like, one of the greatest human beings of all time. I don't know if you ever heard him say it, but he'll tell you himself.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I'm sorry.

ROCCA: I want to ask you - what is the rhyme that you're most proud of? Like, a rhyme that you went - wow, that is really cool that I just pulled that off?

CHANCE THE RAPPER: I wrote this song in the late '80s called "Bohemian Rhapsody." And...

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: I think I've heard that one.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: And that was- yeah, that's one of the ones that I'm most proud of.

BRIAN BABYLON: That was all you?

ROCCA: There must be two words that you rhymed that you went...

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Two words, back-to-back?

ROCCA: Yeah. Yeah, yeah, yeah.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: I'm trying to think of a good two words 'cause I'm actually super into that, is trying to rhyme words that people don't use all the time. Oh, recently I rhymed - very recently, I rhymed the words growth spurt with tippy toes hurt.

ROCCA: That's great.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: And yeah. Like, if you're there, it's like - in context, it's like, OK, I see what this guy's doing.

ROCCA: Can I tell you my favorite rhyme? You probably know it. It's from "Funny Girl," and one of the characters says - well, my heart ain't made of marble, but your rhythm's really horrible, rhyming marble and horrible.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Yeah.

ROCCA: That's kind of - it's clever.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well, Chance - Chance, we have asked you here to play a game we're calling...

KURTIS: Chance the Rapper Meet Saran the Wrapper.

SAGAL: So you're a rapper - you're one of the best out there, but you can't keep leftovers fresh and tasty. We're going to ask you three questions about actually wrapping things. If you get two right, you'll win on behalf of one of our listeners.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: OK.

SAGAL: So Bill, who is Chance the Rapper playing for?

KURTIS: Meg Sharma of Chicago, Ill.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: All right, here is your first question. People like to come up with alternative uses for Saran Wrap, but one of them, according to scientists, never works. What is it? A - wrapping yourself tightly in Saran Wrap to lose weight, B - stretching it down a stairway to make an in-home waterslide, or C - eating it so you make a funny crinkling noise when you walk.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: I'm sure A is the right one, right?

SAGAL: It is, in fact. Yeah, people do this all the time.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: It doesn't work.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Could hurt you if you wrap yourself too tightly. Don't try it. Next question - Cosmopolitan magazine, of course, includes Saran Wrap in one of their famous sex-moves-that'll-blow-his-mind articles. What do they recommend you do with Saran Wrap? A - wrap yourself in Saran Wrap like leftovers, hide in the refrigerator and wait until he gets hungry for a midnight snack...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...B - take nude pictures of yourself for him with Saran Wrap over the lens so they're blurrier and not quite so accurate, or C - pull out a long length of Saran Wrap, twist it into a rope and tie yourselves tightly together and see what you can do.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: I'm going to go with B.

SAGAL: You're going to go with B? They say take the Saran Wrap, put it over the lens of the camera to make it blurry so your flaws might be blurred out.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: I feel like that's something Cosmo would tell people to do.

SAGAL: No, Cosmo told them to do C, to tie themselves together with the Saran Wrap so you can't move or separate or get up and get out of there. It's totally sexy. All right, this is exciting. You get this last one correct, you win.

Sometimes, Saran Wrap can save the day, as when what happened last year in Chile? A - a mugger on the street was captured by bystanders and held by wrapping him to a lamp post naked with Saran Wrap, B - a man was saved from a house fire when he jumped into a makeshift Saran Wrap net or C - a desperate surgeon used Saran Wrap instead of a skin graft, creating the world's first transparent man.

(LAUGHTER)

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Those are also ridiculous.

(LAUGHTER)

CHANCE THE RAPPER: D.

SAGAL: D?

(LAUGHTER)

CHANCE THE RAPPER: I'm going to go with A. I think it's A.

SAGAL: You're going to go with A? It is A. Yes, you all did it.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Chance the Rapper do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Well, he got 2 out of 3. That means you won, Chance.

SAGAL: Yes.

KURTIS: Good.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Awesome, awesome.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Hey, I'm going to make my suggestion, and you tell me if I'm wrong. If people out there listening don't know Chance the Rapper's work yet, a great place to start is the video for "Sunday Candy." Not only is it a great song, not only is it really different than what you've seen but he is quite a dancer. You should check this out.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Thank you, guys.

SAGAL: Would you agree with that recommendation?

CHANCE THE RAPPER: I'd agree with that. Definitely check out "Sunday Candy," guys.

SAGAL: Chance the Rapper, thank you so much for joining us here.

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Thank you guys so much.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: In Chicago's Millennium Park, Chicago's own Chance the Rapper. Give it up.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SUNDAY CANDY")

CHANCE THE RAPPER: (Rapping) She can say in her voice, in her way that she love me - with her eyes, with her smile, with her belt, with her hands, with her money. I am the thesis of her prayers. Her nieces and her nephews are just pieces of the layers. Only one she love as much as me is Jesus Christ and Taylor. I got a future, so I'm singing for my grandma. You singing too, but your grandma ain't my grandma. Mine's is handmade, pan-fried, sun-dried, South Side and beat the devil by a landslide - praying with her hands tied, president of my fan club, sayin' to her...

SAGAL: When we come back, getting high and doing crimes - seriously. That's coming up in a minute on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

