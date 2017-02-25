LIVE BLOG: DNC Chair Race To Begin Shortly. Here's What To Expect

Enlarge this image toggle caption Domenico Montanaro/NPR Domenico Montanaro/NPR

Good morning from Atlanta, where we are covering the Democratic National Committee chair race. Here's the latest:

Timing

The earliest we're going to know a chairman will be 11:30 a.m. ET, and if it goes multiple rounds, it won't be at least until after noon. Vote counting should take 30 to 45 minutes, per round, a DNC official said.

If all that goes to time, voting for chair is slated to begin at 11 a.m. after each of the seven candidates speak. But the DNC is already behind schedule. Candidates are allotted 10 minutes each beginning at 10 a.m. The voting should only take about 10 minutes per round, but again counting will take 30 to 45 minutes, a DNC official said. So here's a quick schedule rundown:

9:30 a.m.: Party business closed session

10 a.m.: Candidate speeches begin

11:10 a.m.: Candidate speeches wrap

11:10 a.m.: Voting begins at the earliest

How it works

A candidate needs 50 percent plus one of all votes cast to be chairman. There are 447 voting members, but five current vacancies. So the highest potential voting members is 442.

That means the magic number is 222. But, again, that's only if all members vote. (Members can vote by proxy as well; there are expected to be 70 to 75 voting by proxy, according to a DNC official.)

There is a limit to how many round this race can go. All seven candidates will be on the ballot for Rounds One and Two. But the lowest vote-getter in Round Two will be kicked off the ballot for Round Three.

Where the race stands

Former Obama Labor Secretary Tom Perez has gained some momentum in the last couple of days with the endorsement of South Carolina Party Chair Jaime Harrison, and last night at an for Perez supporters, Harrison predicted that Perez would win in one round.

A week ago, a Perez staffer said he was at 180 firm. Harrison is believed to have gotten Perez about another 30.

This is far more than any other candidate has expressed publicly. The question is whether he has a ceiling or if other committee members see the writing on the wall and push him through. That's what Perez's team is expecting.

But these events tend to produce surprises.

Keith Ellison, the Minnesota congressman, also has strong support here from the more progressive members. Bernie Sanders endorsed him (but it should be noted — Sanders and other elected officials don't vote. The voting members aren't superdelegates, they're committee members).

Thought to have less support, but also in the running is South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. He has impressed members here and has the backing of former DNC Chairman Howard Dean.

The race has shaped up to be something of a proxy battle for the fault lines in the party — the establishment/governing wing (Perez); the progressive firebrands (Ellison); and Middle America (Buttigieg).