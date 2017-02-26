If You've Got Any Compound Interest, Solving This Puzzle Will Surely Pay Off

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you three 5-letter words. You tell me a 5-letter word that can precede each of mine to complete a compound word or a familiar two-word phrase.

Ex. DRAFT HOUSE RIDER —> Rough (rough draft, rough-house, Rough Rider)

1. GLASS SLIDE MELON

2. TIGER TRAIL TOWEL

3. COUNT DONOR SPORT

4. SENSE POWER LAUGH

5. GIANT PEACE THUMB

6. SHIFT SHIRT STAND

7. SALAD PUNCH FLIES

8. TEASE POKER STEAK

9. STORY ORDER RANGE

10. SAUCE CIDER STORE

11. BLANK GUARD TAKEN

Last week's challenge: Think of an article of apparel in 5 letters. Change one letter in it to name another article of apparel. Change one letter in that to name a third article of apparel. Then change one letter in that to name a fourth article of apparel. The position of the letters you change are different each time. What articles are these?

Puzzle answer: SKORT —> SKIRT —> SHIRT —> SHIFT

Puzzle winner: Ed Roberts of Spring Prairie, Texas

Next week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Mark Maravetz of Albuquerque, N.M. Take five consecutive letters of the alphabet. Write them in left-to-right order. Insert five letters at certain spots. These will all go between the first and last given letters. The result will be a famous actor — first and last names. Who is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, March 2, at 3 p.m. ET.