Encore: Mahershala Ali Plays An Unlikely Father Figure In 'Moonlight'

'Moonlight': A Film About A Black Man's Coming-Of-Age In South Florida Listen · 5:16 5:16

Mahershala Ali won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role in Moonlight. NPR's Kelly McEvers spoke to Ali in October about his experience working on the film, which won the Oscar for best picture. This story originally aired on Oct. 21, 2016 on All Things Considered.