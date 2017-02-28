Watch Live: Trump Addresses Joint Session Of Congress

President Trump is expected to share his vision for the "renewal of the American spirit" on Tuesday night in an address to a joint session of Congress. The speech comes a day after Trump gave an outline of his budget plan and also amid Congress' attempts to organize the repeal and replacement of Obamacare. Journalists across NPR will live-annotate his remarks.

Note: The transcript will be updated throughout the speech. While we are working to make corrections, it may contain discrepancies and typographical errors.