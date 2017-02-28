Activist Astrid Silva To Give Spanish-Language Response To Trump's Address

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Wong/Getty Images Alex Wong/Getty Images

One indication that President Trump plans to make illegal immigration a major subject of his address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday is his guest list. Three of the people invited to sit beside first lady Melania Trump are relatives of two Americans said to have been killed by immigrants who were living in the U.S. illegally.

But immigrants will also play a major role in the Democratic response to the president's speech. Astrid Silva, a 28-year-old immigration activist from Nevada, will deliver the Democrats' Spanish-language response, which will air on Univision and Telemundo.

Silva co-founded the advocacy group DREAM Big Vegas, which works on behalf of young people who, like her, were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

In an interview with NPR, Silva said her remarks Tuesday night will focus less on the experience of these young immigrants, many of whom are currently protected under an Obama-era program, and instead focus on the experience of their parents, many of whom fear imminent deportation after Trump's recent executive orders.

"I'm talking to my mom and dad," Silva said. "I'm talking to the people that have been here 20, 30 years and have been unable to find a pathway to citizenship. Those are the people at home right now and living in fear. Those are the people afraid to go to the grocery store."

Silva said her speech will be a direct rebuttal to the way she expects the president to characterize immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as dangerous.

"I understand the difficulty that the families are facing," she said of the guests whose relatives were killed, but she said they were invited to the speech "to continue that constant rhetoric that undocumented immigrants are criminals."

The opportunity to deliver the Spanish-language response suggests that Democrats see Silva as an emerging star within the party. She first came to national prominence during last summer's Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, where she took the stage to tell of her family's coming to the U.S. illegally when Silva was 4.

Silva's rise within the Democratic Party started with a letter she wrote to her senator, then-Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada, when Silva was 21. Reid wrote back, and the two continued corresponding. In 2014, President Obama spoke about Silva when he announced an ultimately failed program to protect the parents of U.S.-citizen children.

Silva said it was New York Sen. Chuck Schumer's office that extended the invitation to deliver Tuesday's Spanish-language response. She said she was honored by the chance to represent the hundreds of thousands of so-called DREAMers who have fought for immigrant protections, including the Obama program, DACA, which currently shields them from deportation. Last week, memos outlining how the administration will implement new immigration actions explicitly exempted DACA.

"It's a huge responsibility," she said of Tuesday's response. "Right now is a time when a lot of people are saying to go back into the shadows. It's very difficult to go back to the way we were living when we've had something that we've fought for so hard, so when the opportunity presented itself, I took it."