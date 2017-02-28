Accessibility links

NPR logo Senate Considers Trump's Choice For National Intelligence Director

National Security

Senate Considers Trump's Choice For National Intelligence Director

Senate Considers Trump's Choice For National Intelligence Director

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

The Senate Intelligence Committee holds a confirmation hearing Tuesday for the nation's top intelligence job. Former Sen. Dan Coats is President Trump's pick for director of national intelligence. If confirmed, he will assume the post at a moment when the president has openly clashed with the spy agencies that now report to him.