President Trump Looks For Reset With Joint Address To Congress

After a rocky first month in office, President Trump is looking to push the reset button with his joint address to Congress Tuesday night.

And he could signal a shift in policy, too, with reports that the president is open to pursuing a bipartisan immigration overhaul in Congress — despite his hard-line rhetoric against unauthorized immigrants on the campaign trail and since he took office.

The White House said Monday the speech would take an optimistic tone as the president outlines how he plans to begin a "renewal of the American spirit" with his economic goals and priorities. That would be a shift from Trump's inaugural address, where he promised to stop "American carnage" and painted a gloomy view of the country.

Trump is also expected to focus on the two cornerstones of his campaign — increasing economic opportunity and strengthening national security. He's also likely to address Republicans' longtime campaign promise to repeal and replace Obamacare. However, the GOP Congress has had difficulty coalescing around one replacement.

As rowdy town halls and constituents are pushing to keep the health care law, Democrats have turned to former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear to give their response to the president's speech. Under Beshear, the Bluegrass State implemented a successful health care exchange and drastically lowered its uninsured rate.