Sports Vandals Mistakenly Target Their Own Team

Fans of English soccer team Crystal Palace spray-painted a bus they thought belonged to a rival team. But it turns out they spray-painted their own team's bus, causing 40,000 pounds-worth of damage.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough were set to face off over the weekend. They're rivals in the Premier League, which is England's top soccer division. Some Crystal Palace fans were up to no good. They spray painted their team name on Middlesbrough's bus. Except it wasn't. Apparently, the vandals didn't double check and accidentally tagged their own team's bus. The Crystal Palace team rode away from the match with a victory and $50,000 worth of damage. It's MORNING EDITION.

