National Security Adviser Reportedly Urged Trump To Soften Terrorism Language

President Trump ridiculed his predecessor and Hillary Clinton for refusing to use the term "radical Islamic terrorism." Turns out his new national security adviser, Gen. H.R. McMaster, is also opposed to using the phrase since he finds the groups the U.S. is fighting in the Middle East not Islamic. But that has not stopped Trump from repeating it, to the delight of his base.