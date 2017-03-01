Uber CEO Apologizes Over Video Of Dispute With Driver

Uber's founder Travis Kalanick says he needs leadership help. The frank acknowledgement comes after video surfaced of him berating an Uber driver, and follows a blistering blog post by a former engineer who said she was subjected to repeated sexual harassment and the company failed to stop it. The question many are asking now is whether Kalanick can continue to serve as the public face of the company he created.