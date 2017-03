Attorney General Sessions To Recuse Himself From Any Trump Campaign Investigations

Enlarge this image toggle caption Susan Walsh/AP Susan Walsh/AP

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will recuse himself from any investigations into possible Russian involvement in the 2016 elections.

"Let me be clear: I never had meetings with Russian operatives or Russian intermediaries about the Trump campaign," Sessions reiterated during an afternoon news conference in response to reports that he met twice with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. last year.

"I should not be involved in investigating a campaign I had a role in," Sessions said.

The Washington Post first reported the meetings, later confirmed by NPR's Carrie Johnson, which came as he was a top surrogate for President Trump's presidential campaign.

During his Senate confirmation hearing, the then-Alabama senator told Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., under oath that he "did not have communications with the Russians."

Sessions said Thursday that it was not his intent to mislead the committee and that he would soon write them to clarify his answers, and admitted that, in retrospect, he "should have slowed down and said I did meet with one Russian official and that was the Russian ambassador."

In a statement, Sessions said that after meeting with his staff and Justice Department counsel, "I have decided to recuse myself from any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for President of the United States."

When Trump was asked earlier in the day about Sessions during the president's visit to the USS Gerald R. Ford in Newport News, Va., Trump said he "wasn't aware" Sessions had spoken to the Russian ambassador. When asked about whether the attorney general should recuse himself, Trump responded, "I don't think so."

Sessions clarified, in the statement however, that the "announcement should not be interpreted as confirmation of the existence of any investigation or suggestive of the scope of any such investigation" and reiterated that he has "taken no actions regarding any such matters, to the extent they exist."