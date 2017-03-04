Evan McMullin Wants To 'Get To The Bottom Of' Trump's Connections To Russia

Joe Ruiz/NPR
Evan McMullin ran as an independent candidate in the 2016 presidential elections; he received twenty percent of the vote in his home state of Utah but since then, he has earned a following as an independent conservative voice.
Joe Ruiz/NPR
Joe Ruiz/NPR
