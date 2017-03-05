White House Leaves Many Questions Unanswered About Trump 'Wire Tapping' Tweets

A day after President Trump tweeted, without any evidence, charges that his predecessor wire tapped his phones, the White House asked Congress to investigate whether the Obama administration had abused its investigative powers. The White House has yet to provide proof for the president's claims, which were denied Sunday by the former head of the DNI.

In a statement, White House press secretary Sean Spicer says "reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling."

It's not clear what reports he is referring to or what prompted President Trump's explosive charges on Saturday. And the statement dials back several notches from what the President actually alleged on Saturday.

The White House went radio silent for the entire day following Trump's early Saturday morning tweetstorm, not providing evidence or an explanation for the claims the president made.

In the Sunday morning statement, Spicer goes on to say "President Donald J. Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016."

The House and Senate intelligence committees are both headed by Republicans. They are currently investigating Russian meddling in the presidential election.

Spicer concludes saying neither the White House nor the President will comment further until the investigation is conducted.

Though, 40 minutes later, the press secretary tweeted about an interview on ABC that would seem to reinforce the President's claim.

Mukasey was Attorney General under George W. Bush and was a vocal critic of Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign.

On NBC's "Meet The Press," on Sunday morning, James Clapper, the recently former Director of National Intelligence said, to his knowledge, there was no wiretapping on then-candidate Trump or his campaign. You can see a clip of his interview in the video below. When asked by host Chuck Todd if he could confirm or deny the existence of a court order authorizing electronic surveillance of Trump, Clapper said he could deny one existed, to his knowledge.

The statement from Spicer leaves more questions than it answers. Here's a sampling of the questions NPR sent to the White House yesterday, that remain unaddressed today:

- What led to the president's tweets [Saturday] morning?

- Can you confirm whether this is coming from Breitbart/Levin or whether the president is sharing information about an ongoing federal investigation?

- What evidence does he have that President Obama ordered his phones tapped? Can you please provide a source and an explanation?

- Did he speak to intelligence officials in the government to reach these conclusions?

- Is he confirming that his campaign was under federal investigation and that a warrant was secured to monitor electronic communications from Trump tower?