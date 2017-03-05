White House Says It Won't Comment On Trump's 'Wire Tapping' Tweets

More than 24 hours after President Trump tweeted, without any evidence, charges that his predecessor wire tapped his phones, the White House has put out a statement. But it too provides no proof for the president's claims, and ends with a pledge not to comment further.

In a statement, White House press secretary Sean Spicer says "reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling."

It's not clear what reports he is referring to or what prompted President Trump's explosive charges on Saturday.

The White House went radio silent for the entire day following Trump's early Saturday morning tweetstorm, not providing evidence or an explanation for the claims the president made.

In the Sunday morning statement, Spicer goes on to say "President Donald J. Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016."

The House and Senate intelligence committees are both headed by Republicans.

Spicer concludes saying neither the White House nor the President will comment further until the investigation is conducted.

On NBC's "Meet The Press," on Sunday morning, James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence says, to his knowledge, there was no wiretapping on then-candidate Trump or his campaign. You can see a clip of his interview in the video below. When asked by host Chuck Todd if he could confirm or deny the existence of a FISA court order, Clapper said he could deny one existed, to his knowledge.