Songs We Love: Manu Delago, 'A Step (Feat. Pete Josef)'

Manu Delago's new album is titled Metromonk.

Manu Delago's new album is titled Metromonk.

Until March 31, 2017, you can download "A Step (feat. Pete Josef)" as part of The Austin 100 — NPR Music's 100-song sampler of artists to discover at SXSW 2017.

Austrian-born U.K. percussionist Manu Delago specializes in the Hang, a cousin of the steel drum that produces soft, muted, subtly shimmering tones. The instrument provides a perfect counterpoint to the gentle production effects of Delago's new third album, Metromonk, on which a sense of haunted, worldly mystery never gets in the way of approachability and warmth.

Delago has contributed to works by a broad range of musicians, from Anoushka Shankar to The London Symphony Orchestra to, most notably, Björk. But Metromonk asserts his own skill as a composer and bandleader from its opening seconds: In "A Step," the otherworldly reverberations of Delago's Hang are joined quickly by a gorgeous guest vocal from Pete Josef, a U.K. soul singer worth discovering in his own right.

At times, "A Step" feels spare enough to float away like a fine mist. But every simple ingredient bears weight and serves a purpose, making the song the kind of subtle sleeper that burrows into the subconscious as it settles the nerves.

