Full Text: Trump's New Executive Order On Travel, Annotated

President Trump salutes as he disembarks Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday. Trump signed a new executive order on travel and refugee resettlement on Monday.

President Trump signed a new executive order on Monday, after his first action temporarily barring refugees and travel from specific majority-Muslim countries faced a slew of criticism and lawsuits. The revised order has a number of changes, including dropping Iraq from the list of countries with restrictions. It also explicitly does not apply to lawful permanent residents (green card holders) or existing visa holders. The order goes into effect on March 16.

Journalists across NPR will be annotating the full text of the order.

